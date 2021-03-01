Difference between revisions of "Mathilda Dzumbunu"
Latest revision as of 05:01, 1 March 2021
Mathilda Dzumbunu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In February 2021 she was appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee.
Businesses
She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquamist Beverages.[1]
Education
Dzumbunu holds a Bachelor of Accountancy and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
In 2019 she resigned as Board Chairperson, from the Board of the People’s Own Savings Bank and was replaced by Israel Ndlovu as the Acting Board Chairperson.[2] In September 2019 she was part of an 11 member board of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe appointed by Mthuli Ncube.[3]
In February 2021 she was also appointed into the Monetary Policy Committee by Mthuli Ncube.[4]
