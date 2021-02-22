Mathilda Dzumbunu

Mathilda Dzumbunu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In February 2021 she was appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee.

Businesses

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquamist Beverages.[1]

Education

Dzumbunu holds a Bachelor of Accounts and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

In 2019 she resigned as Board Chairperson, from the Board of the People’s Own Savings Bank and was replaced by Israel Ndlovu as the Acting Board Chairperson.[2]



