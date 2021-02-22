Difference between revisions of "Mathilda Dzumbunu"
Mathilda Dzumbunu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In February 2021 she was appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee.
Businesses
She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquamist Beverages.[1]
Education
Dzumbunu holds a Bachelor of Accounts and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Career
In 2019 she resigned as Board Chairperson, from the Board of the People’s Own Savings Bank and was replaced by Israel Ndlovu as the Acting Board Chairperson.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Mathilda Dzumbunu, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 22, 2021
- ↑ Notice Of Annual General Meeting, POSB, Published: July 10, 2020, Retrieved: February 22, 2021