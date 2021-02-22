In February 2021 she was also appointed into the [[Monetary Policy Committee]] by Mthuli Ncube.<ref name="Chronicle">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/treasury-appoints-new-monetary-policy-committee-members/ Treasury appoints new monetary policy committee members], ''The Chronicle'', Published: February 22, 2021, Retrieved: February 22, 2021</ref>

In September 2019 she was part of an 11 member board of the [[Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe]] appointed by [[Mthuli Ncube]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/mthuli-appoints-monetary-policy-team/ Mthuli appoints monetary policy team], ''The Herald'', Published: September 12, 2019 , Retrieved: February 22, 2021</ref>

Mathilda Dzumbunu

Mathilda Dzumbunu is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur. In February 2021 she was appointed to the Monetary Policy Committee.

Businesses

She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aquamist Beverages.[1]

Education

Dzumbunu holds a Bachelor of Accounts and Masters in Business Administration from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Career

In 2019 she resigned as Board Chairperson, from the Board of the People’s Own Savings Bank and was replaced by Israel Ndlovu as the Acting Board Chairperson.[2] In September 2019 she was part of an 11 member board of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe appointed by Mthuli Ncube.[3]

In February 2021 she was also appointed into the Monetary Policy Committee by Mthuli Ncube.[4]