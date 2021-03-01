Mati Hlatshwayo Davis

Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis is a Clinical Instructor of Infectious Diseases at Washington University School of Medicine and a physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Background

Matifadza Hlatshwayo was born in Zimbabwe. Her father fought for Zimbabwean independence and her mother was an activist in her own right. Mati's first protest was at age 11 when she had told her mother she was going to the library only for her mother to see her on the front page of the news the next day. She is married to Jesse Davis and the couple has two children. Her husband is also a physician, and together they welcomed Naniso to the world during the heat of COVID-19 — her name, born from her Shona roots in Zimbabwe, means marvelous, miracle.

Education

Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis: received her medical degree from Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine and a Master’s in Public Health Degree from Case Western Reserve University. She completed her internal medicine residency at University Hospitals Case Medical Center. She went on to complete her Infectious Diseases fellowship at Washington University School of Medicine (WUSM), also completing a one year dedicated non-ACGME HIV fellowship and a two year dedicated Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) fellowship.

BA, Magna Cum Laude Biology: Drury University, Springfield, MO (2005)

MD, MPH: Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine/Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH (2011)

Internal Medicine Residency: University Hospitals Case Medical Center, Cleveland, OH (2015)

Infectious Diseases Fellowship: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO (2018)

One year dedicated non-ACGME HIV fellowship: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO (2018)

Two year dedicated STD fellowship: Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, MO (2018)

Career

She is a Clinical Instructor at Washington University School Medicine (WUSM) and an Associate Program Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases fellowship program. She is also in the leadership of the Office of Inclusion and Diversity at the WUSM where she has written a policy dedicated to addressing patient bias against faculty, trainees and staff with an accompanying toolkit and curriculum for the residency program. Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis holds a dual faculty position at the John Cochran VA Medical Center where she is the Lead HIV Clinician, Graduate Medical Education Coordinator and Outpatient Parenteral Antibiotic Therapy supervisor.

Her passion for community engagement, diversity and inclusion and patients living with HIV (PLWH), culminated in her becoming the co-chair for the Fast Track Cities initiative in St. Louis which in collaboration with the city and county health departments as well as all the major HIV community organizations in St. Louis, is dedicated to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. This has culminated in her being asked to join the board for the City of St. Louis Department of Health, a process that is currently being finalized. Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis is now a national and international medical contributor on CoVID-19 (Coronavirus) with a particular focus on marginalized populations, and has been featured on CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, MSNBC, NBC among others. She has also written two opinion editorials in Newsweek. Lastly, Dr. Hlatshwayo Davis was appointed to the City of St. Louis Board of Health where she will help lead the city and region in upholding the highest possible medical and public health standards.

Research Interests

Dr. Hlatshwayo’s research interests include delivery of care and retention of challenging populations within HIV and the impact of CoVID-19 infection in marginalized populations. She is also active in medical education where, in addition to being the Associate Program Director for the Infectious Diseases fellowship program, she also serves on the Infectious Disease Society of America (IDSA) Medical Education Community of Practice Mentorship Work Group and the Grants for Emerging Researchers/Clinicians Mentorship committee. Additionally she is on the Board of Directors for the IDSA Minority Interest Group and the IDSA GERM committee. She is also interested in the process of policy development and community engagement in the field of diversity and inclusion.[1]

Picture Gallery









References