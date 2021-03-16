Difference between revisions of "Mati Nyazema"
Dr Mati Nyazema is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls.
Career
Dr Nyazema started as a public relations officer at the ZTDC, now called Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. From June 2016 to March 2017, the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality hired her as a lecturer.
Nyazema conceptualised and developed Mbano Manor, a luxury boutique hotel that comprises 19 suites, becoming the first black female Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat.[1]
