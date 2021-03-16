Difference between revisions of "Mati Nyazema"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Dr '''Mati Nyazema''' is a Zimbabwean entreprenuer and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls. ==Career== Dr Nyazema started as a public relations offi...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Dr '''
|+
Dr '''Nyazema''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] and the owner of [[Mbano Manor Hotel]] in [[Victoria Falls]].
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|Line 13:
|Line 21:
|title= Dr Mati Nyazema Biography: Education, Career -Pindula
|title= Dr Mati Nyazema Biography: Education, Career -Pindula
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords= Mati Nyazema, Mati Nyazema Mbano Manor Hotel, Mati Nyazema Education, Mati Nyazema qualifications, Mati Nyazema career, Mati Nyazema net worth
|+
|keywords= Mati Nyazema, Mati Nyazema Mbano Manor Hotel, Mati Nyazema Education, Mati Nyazema qualifications, Mati Nyazema career, Mati Nyazema net worth
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Revision as of 11:35, 16 March 2021
Dr Matifadza Nyazema is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls.
Background
Matifadza Nyazema is a devoted Christian.[1]
Husband
Mati Nyazema's husband is Professor Norman Nyazema.[1]
Career
Dr Nyazema started as a public relations officer at the ZTDC, now called Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. From June 2016 to March 2017, the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality hired her as a lecturer.
Nyazema conceptualised and developed Mbano Manor, a luxury boutique hotel that comprises 19 suites, becoming the first black female Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Prosper Ndlovu, Visionary tourism entrepreneur charms President, The Chronicle, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
- ↑ Dakarai Mashava, Nyazema Makes Tourism History, Daily News, Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021