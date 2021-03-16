|description= Dr Matifadza Nyazema is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Dr ''' Matifadza Nyazema''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the owner of [[Mbano Manor Hotel]] in [[Victoria Falls]].

Background

Matifadza Nyazema is a devoted Christian.[1]

Husband

Mati Nyazema's husband is Professor Norman Nyazema.[1]

Career

Dr Nyazema started as a public relations officer at the ZTDC, now called Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. From June 2016 to March 2017, the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality hired her as a lecturer.

Nyazema conceptualised and developed Mbano Manor, a luxury boutique hotel that comprises 19 suites, becoming the first black female Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat.[2]