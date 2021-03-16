Pindula

+
Dr '''Matifadza Nyazema''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and the owner of [[Mbano Manor Hotel]] in [[Victoria Falls]].
 +
 
 +
==Background==
 +
 
 +
Matifadza Nyazema is a devoted Christian.<ref name="C"/>
 +
 
 +
===Husband===
 +
 
 +
Mati Nyazema's husband is Professor [[Norman Nyazema]].<ref name="C">Prosper Ndlovu, [https://www.chronicle.co.zw/visionary-tourism-entrepreneur-charms-president/ Visionary tourism entrepreneur charms President], ''The Chronicle'', Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
Dr Matifadza Nyazema is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Background

Matifadza Nyazema is a devoted Christian.[1]

Husband

Mati Nyazema's husband is Professor Norman Nyazema.[1]

Career

Dr Nyazema started as a public relations officer at the ZTDC, now called Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. From June 2016 to March 2017, the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality hired her as a lecturer.

Nyazema conceptualised and developed Mbano Manor, a luxury boutique hotel that comprises 19 suites, becoming the first black female Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat.[2]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Prosper Ndlovu, Visionary tourism entrepreneur charms President, The Chronicle, Published: August 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
  2. Dakarai Mashava, Nyazema Makes Tourism History, Daily News, Published: August 9, 2020, Retrieved: March 16, 2021
