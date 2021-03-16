In May 2005 she joined the Sandton Convention Centre. Nyazema took up the position of Director of Operations and was responsible for aligning the Sandton Convention Centre to the premier brand of the Southern Sun Group following its overall brand strategy repositioning in 2005.<ref name="B">[https://www.bizcommunity.co.zw/Person/238/94/2771.html Sandton Convention Centre appoints Matifadza Nyazema as executive director], ''Biz Community'', Published: July 27, 2006, Retrieved: March 16, 2021</ref>

Dr Matifadza Nyazema is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and the owner of Mbano Manor Hotel in Victoria Falls.

Background

Matifadza Nyazema is a devoted Christian.[1]

Husband

Mati Nyazema's husband is Professor Norman Nyazema.[1]

Education

Nyazema's tertiary qualifications include a Bachelor of Administration (Zimbabwe), a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication (Kenya) and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Hotel Management from the University of Surrey in the UK.[2] She holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management and Administration (Stellenbosch).[3]

Career

Dr Nyazema started as a public relations officer at the ZTDC, now called Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. From June 2016 to March 2017, the University of Johannesburg School of Tourism and Hospitality hired her as a lecturer.

Nyazema conceptualised and developed Mbano Manor, a luxury boutique hotel that comprises 19 suites, becoming the first black female Zimbabwean to achieve such a feat.[4]

In 2006 Nyazema was appointed the Executive Director of the Sandton Convention Centre. Previously Nyazema had served as Director of Operations at the Sandton Convention Centre, since May 2005.

She started her career in broadcasting as a television news editor with the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation in the 1980s. After her time at the Zimbabwe Tourist Development Corporation now ZTA, as public relations and destination marketing manager, she joined Zimbabwe Sun Hotels as Reservations Manager.

In 1992 Nyazema joined British Airways initially as sales manager based in Harare and responsible for Zimbabwe, Namibia and Malawi. British Airways promoted her to area marketing manager for East and West Africa and she relocated to Nairobi, Kenya, in 1995. From 1996 to 1998, Nyazema was in Johannesburg, as area marketing manager for Africa.

Nyazema joined Cresta Hospitality as managing director, managing operations at hotels in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana and Namibia.

In December 2000, Nyazema joined Southern Sun Hotels as Executive Assistant to the Managing Director. In 2002 she was appointed Marketing Services Director and key highlights of her tenure included overseeing the relaunch of the group's Frequent Guest programme, and the launch of a new leisure brand for Southern Sun, Woza Breaks.

In May 2005 she joined the Sandton Convention Centre. Nyazema took up the position of Director of Operations and was responsible for aligning the Sandton Convention Centre to the premier brand of the Southern Sun Group following its overall brand strategy repositioning in 2005.[2]