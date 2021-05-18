Difference between revisions of "Matinunura High School"
Latest revision as of 06:00, 18 May 2021
Matinunura High School is located in Mkoba village 9, Gweru, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: P.O.BOX MK 37 Mkoba Gweru 263-054
Telephone: 054 250 430, 054 253270, 054 252590, 054 252560, 054 250430, 054 253270, 054 252590, 054 252560.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Face Book ]https://www.facebook.com/Matinunura-High-School-Official-1419197141627567/] http://www.findglocal.com/ZW/Gweru/1419197141627567/Matinunura-High-School-Official
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.