Matobo is in Matabeleland South Province.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.