Difference between revisions of "Matobo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Matobo''' is in Matabeleland South Province. ==Government== In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Matobo''' returned to Parliament: * Stephen Jeq...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Matobo''' is in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
|+
'''Matobo''' is in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
|−
==Government==
==Government==
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Matobo''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Matobo''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
* [[Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo]] of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
|+
* [[Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo]] of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
* [[Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube]] of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
* [[Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube]] of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
* [[Abraham Mazwi Khumalo]] of UANC - 724 votes.
* [[Abraham Mazwi Khumalo]] of UANC - 724 votes.
|Line 15:
|Line 14:
|title=Matobo
|title=Matobo
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords= , , , RDC
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image=Uploaded_file.png
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
Revision as of 13:57, 2 June 2022
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.