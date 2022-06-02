Difference between revisions of "Matobo"
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.