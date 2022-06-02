Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Matobo"

Page Discussion
Line 19: Line 19:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]

Revision as of 13:59, 2 June 2022

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Matobo&oldid=118223"