See [[World's View, Matobo]]. <br/>

See [[Matobo National Park]]. <br/>

See [[Matobo Hills]]. <br/>

'''Matobo''' is a district in [[Matabeleland South Province]].

'''Matobo''' is a district in [[Matabeleland South Province]].

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.

See Matobo National Park.

See World's View, Matobo.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.