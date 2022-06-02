Pindula

'''Matobo''' is a district in [[Matabeleland South Province]].
 
 +
 +
See [[Matobo Hills]]. <br/>
 +
See [[Matobo National Park]]. <br/>
 +
See [[World's View, Matobo]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

