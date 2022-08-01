* [[Reason Nkomazana]] of ZUM with 1 323 votes.

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,

Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.