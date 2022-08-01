Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Matobo"

Page Discussion
 
Line 10: Line 10:
 
* [[Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube]] of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.  
 
* [[Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube]] of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.  
 
* [[Abraham Mazwi Khumalo]] of UANC - 724 votes.  
 
* [[Abraham Mazwi Khumalo]] of UANC - 724 votes.  
 +
 +
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Matobo''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Stephen Nkomo]] of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,
 +
* [[Reason Nkomazana]] of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
 +
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
  
 
Matobo local government is [[Matobo RDC]].  
 
Matobo local government is [[Matobo RDC]].  
Line 23: Line 28:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 13:49, 1 August 2022

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Matobo&oldid=119311"