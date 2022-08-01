Difference between revisions of "Matobo"
* [[Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube]] of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
* [[Abraham Mazwi Khumalo]] of UANC - 724 votes.
Matobo local government is [[Matobo RDC]].
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 13:49, 1 August 2022
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.
See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,
- Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.