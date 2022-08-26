* [[Andrew Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 419 votes,

* [[Ananias Sitomi Nyathi]] of Zanu-PF with 6 219 votes,

* [[Lovemore Moyo]] of MDC with 14 701 votes,

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Matobo returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Reason Nkomazana]] of ZUM with 1 323 votes.

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,

Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:



Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.