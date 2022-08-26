Pindula

* [[Reason Nkomazana]] of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
 
* [[Reason Nkomazana]] of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
 
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
 
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) Matobo returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Lovemore Moyo]] of MDC with 14 701 votes,
* [[Ananias Sitomi Nyathi]] of Zanu-PF with 6 219 votes,
* [[Andrew Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 419 votes,
* [[Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube]], Independent, with 213 votes.
Matobo local government is [[Matobo RDC]].  
 
Matobo local government is [[Matobo RDC]].  
}}
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
 
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:


Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

