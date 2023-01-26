* [[Joakim Moyo]] of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.

Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.

See Matobo National Park.

See World's View, Matobo.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,

Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo North returned to Parliament:

Never Khanye of Zanu PF with 5 300 votes or 44.96 percent,

Lovemore Moyo of MDC-T with 5 219 votes or 44.27 percent,

Moses Ndhlela of MDC with 852 votes or 7.23 percent,

Nicholas Abson Dube of ZAPU with 417 votes or 3.54 percent.

Total 11 788 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:

Soul Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,

Gabriel Ndebele of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,

Discent C. Bajila of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,

Joakim Moyo of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.

Total 10 530 votes



Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.