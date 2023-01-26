Pindula

* [[Andrew Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 419 votes,
 
* [[Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube]], Independent, with 213 votes.  
 
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Matobo North''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Never Khanye]] of Zanu PF with 5 300 votes or 44.96 percent,
* [[Lovemore Moyo]] of MDC-T with 5 219 votes or 44.27 percent,
* [[Moses Ndhlela]] of MDC with 852 votes or 7.23 percent,
* [[Nicholas Abson Dube]] of ZAPU with 417 votes or 3.54 percent.
'''Total''' '''11 788 votes'''
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Matobo South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Soul Ncube]] of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
* [[Gabriel Ndebele]] of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
* [[Discent C. Bajila]] of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
* [[Joakim Moyo]] of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.
'''Total''' '''10 530 votes'''
  
  
[[Category:Places]]
 
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.

See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo North returned to Parliament:

Total 11 788 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:

Total 10 530 votes


Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.

