Difference between revisions of "Matobo"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 21:
|Line 21:
* [[Andrew Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 419 votes,
* [[Andrew Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 419 votes,
* [[Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube]], Independent, with 213 votes.
* [[Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube]], Independent, with 213 votes.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 35:
|Line 49:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 06:10, 26 January 2023
Matobo is a district in Matabeleland South Province.
See Matobo Hills.
See Matobo National Park.
See World's View, Matobo.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Jeqe Nyongolo Nkomo of PF-ZAPU - 32 045 votes.
- Jitile Gibbious Hindoga Dube of Zanu PF - 3 000 votes.
- Abraham Mazwi Khumalo of UANC - 724 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Stephen Nkomo of Zanu PF with 17 346 votes,
- Reason Nkomazana of ZUM with 1 323 votes.
Turnout - 21 282 or 58.33 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo returned to Parliament:
- Lovemore Moyo of MDC with 14 701 votes,
- Ananias Sitomi Nyathi of Zanu-PF with 6 219 votes,
- Andrew Ngwenya of LPZ with 419 votes,
- Augustine Mbelekwa Tinaye Dube, Independent, with 213 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo North returned to Parliament:
- Never Khanye of Zanu PF with 5 300 votes or 44.96 percent,
- Lovemore Moyo of MDC-T with 5 219 votes or 44.27 percent,
- Moses Ndhlela of MDC with 852 votes or 7.23 percent,
- Nicholas Abson Dube of ZAPU with 417 votes or 3.54 percent.
Total 11 788 votes
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Matobo South returned to Parliament:
- Soul Ncube of Zanu PF with 4 692 votes or 44.56 percent,
- Gabriel Ndebele of MDC-T with 4 596 votes or 43.65 percent,
- Discent C. Bajila of MDC with 764 votes or 7.26 percent,
- Joakim Moyo of ZAPU with 478 votes or 4.54 percent,.
Total 10 530 votes
Matobo local government is Matobo RDC.