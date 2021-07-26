Difference between revisions of "Matobo Hills"
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.
==Activities==
==Activities==
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include seeing hiking and historical expeditions.
==References==
==References==
Matobo Hills
*Tourist Resort
|Seat
|Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Matobo Hills is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. Matobo National Park is found here.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.
See Amagugu International Heritage Centre.