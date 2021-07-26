Pindula

'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.
 
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]].
  
 
==Activities==
 
==Activities==
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include Sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.   
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.   
See [[Amagugu International Heritage Centre]].
  
  
Matobo Hills
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
SeatBulawayo Metropolitan Province

Matobo Hills is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. Matobo National Park is found here.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.

See Amagugu International Heritage Centre.


References

