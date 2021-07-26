There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.

'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.



Activities

See Amagugu International Heritage Centre.





















