Difference between revisions of "Matobo Hills"

From Pindula
m (Text replacement - "<newsblank:.*\n\*blank:.*\n<\/news>" to "")
m
 
Line 104: Line 104:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.  
+
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. [[Matobo National Park]] is found here.
  
 
==Activities==
 
==Activities==
Line 145: Line 145:
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
+
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Attractions]]

Latest revision as of 07:01, 21 August 2020

Matobo Hills
*Tourist Resort
  • Tourist Attraction
SeatBulawayo Metropolitan Province

Matobo Hills is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. Matobo National Park is found here.

Activities

There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include Sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.


Articles You Might Like






References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Matobo_Hills&oldid=91522"