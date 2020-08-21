Difference between revisions of "Matobo Hills"
From Pindula
|
m
|Line 104:
|Line 104:
}}
}}
|−
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.
|+
'''Matobo Hills''' is a tourist resort/attraction located in [[Bulawayo]] in [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] of [[Zimbabwe]]. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt.
==Activities==
==Activities==
|Line 145:
|Line 145:
<references/>
<references/>
|−
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]][[Category:Places]][[Category:Attractions]]
|+
[[Category:Tourist Resorts]]
|+
[[Category:Places]]
|+
[[Category:Attractions]]
Latest revision as of 07:01, 21 August 2020
Matobo Hills
*Tourist Resort
|Seat
|Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
Matobo Hills is a tourist resort/attraction located in Bulawayo in Bulawayo Metropolitan Province of Zimbabwe. The place hosts local, regional and international tourists who visit the country to have a realistic grasp of the country's diverse and heartening natural environemnt. Matobo National Park is found here.
Activities
There are quite a number of activities which suit people of different interests, races and and religions. Some the activities found here include Sight seeing hiking and historical expeditions.