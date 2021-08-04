Difference between revisions of "Matobo National Park"

Before the colonial era, the Matobo was the headquarters of the spiritualist oracle, the Mlimo. The pottery and artefacts found on cave floors and most of the clay grain bins in the hills are remnants from the 1896 rebellion era. In '''1926''', the park was established as Rhodes Matopos National Park, as per Cecil Rhodes wishes after his death.[http://zimfieldguide.com/matabeleland-south/matobo-national-park-unesco-world-heritage-cultural-site Read More] <br/>

The '''Matobo National Park''' forms the core of the Matobo (this being the correct vernacular pronunciation of the area) or Matopos Hills, covering an area of about 3 100 square kilometres, of which 424 square kilometres is National Park; the remainder being largely communal land and a small proportion of commercial farmland. The area was founded by Mzilikazi who gave its name meaning “Bald Heads”. [[Mzilikazi]] was buried in the Matobo Hills just a short distance Northeast from the Park . See [[Mzilikazi's Grave]] .

Matobo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Site and is situated in the Matobo Hills in Bulawayo, Matabeleland South Province. The park is located 34 kilometres south of Bulawayo along the Kezi / Maphisa road. Visitors from schools, colleges and universities go there for educational trips. Matobo National park offers history, geography and tourism facilities. [1]

Background

With the world’s densest population of leopard, Matobo National Park is a good place as any to spot one of these magnificent predators. However, do be prepared to have your patience tested, as leopards are notoriously stealthy and often well camouflaged.[2]

Visitors Guide:Directions

From Bulawayo take Robert Mugabe Way in the city, this turns into Matopos Road which continues south 30 kilometres to the National Park boundary. The two-lane tarred road continues as a single lane tarred road to Maleme Dam and Rest Camp. The remaining roads in the park are gravelled, but suitable for most vehicles. Whovi Wild Area Game Park requires high clearance and preferably 4WD. Visitors can visit the ZPWMA Reception for details of escorted walks, fishing licences or condition of the roads. [3]

Activities

Visitors who visit the Matobo National Park Can Participate In:

Game viewing

Hiking

Trail riding / Horse riding

Running

Fishing

Boating

Birdwatching

Rock Art

Ndebele Cultural Village





Accommodation and camping

The following camps in the Matobos National Park offer camping and caravan sites with toilet facilities:

Mtsheleli Camp, located in the south

Mwesilume Camp, located on Circular Drive, west of Maleme Dam

Toghwana Camp, located in the east

Arboretum Camp, located in the west, near the Hazelside Office

Sandy Spruit Camp, located in the east

Lake Matopos Camp, located in the north

Privately operated accommodation and camps bordering the Matobo National Park include:

Camp Amalinda

Big Cave Camp

Matobo Hills Lodge

Farmhouse Lodge

Hermits Peak Guest Lodge

+263 4 707 6249 Zimbabwe

When to visit: All year round Monday to Sunday 6 am to 6 pm

Fee: Entrance and accommodation fees charged

Gallery