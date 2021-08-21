Matthew Boka is a Zimbabwean businessman and the son of the late business tycoon Roger Boka. He is the executive chairperson of Boka Tobacco Floors.

Background

Siblings

Matthew Boka has six siblings;

Charles Boka

Chido Boka

Samantha Boka

Beverly Boka.

Rudo Boka

Martin Boka[1]

Businesses

Matthew Boka is the director of Boka Investments. In October 2020, The Herald reported that Boka Investments had started developing a gold mine in Bindura.[2]

Rolls Royce

In August 2021, Matthew Boka was reported to be the owner of the Rolls-Royce which went viral on social media after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's son Sean was photographed in it. His confirmation added to the controversy around the luxury vehicle rather than clarify who really owned it at a time people around the First Family insisted the car was bought by gold dealer Pedzai Sakupwanya, commonly known as Scott Sakupwanya.

Boka imported the car for personal use from the United Kingdom. Sakupwanya later bought the car, paying an initial deposit of US$140 000 and pledging to pay an additional US$135 000 to fully own the car.

It also emerged that Sean also expressed his interest in buying the car, went on to view it and then took pictures which went viral. The report stated that the pictures had compromised Sean's interest in the car after a public outcry.

When questioned by the publication about the car, Matthew said he owned it. On whether he sold the car to Sean, he said:

"It’s my car. It’s not on sale. Sean came the other day to the auction floors on other business which had nothing to do with the car, but he saw the car and liked it. He asked if he could view it and take pictures, just like any person who would have seen something nice. It’s not his and I don’t want to talk too much about this issue because I am a private person. I don’t talk much to the media and this is not even a big issue."

