Revision as of 07:35, 22 January 2021
|Maud Muzenda
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being Simon Muzenda's wife.
|Spouse(s)
|Simon Muzenda
|Children
|Tongai Muzenda
Maud Muzenda was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.
Background
She was married to the late politician Simon Muzenda. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, Tongai Muzenda and Tsitsi Muzenda.[1]
Death
She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in Harare.[2]
References
