Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Maud Muzenda"

Page Discussion
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
  
'''Maud Muzenda''' was a Zimbabwean nurse.
+
'''Maud Muzenda''' was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the [[Avenues Clinic]] in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
  
She was married to the late politician [[Simon Muzenda]].
+
She was married to the late politician [[Simon Muzenda]]. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, [[Tongai Muzenda]] and [[Tsitsi Muzenda]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-news-amai-maud-muzenda-dies-2/ Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled], ''The Herald'', Published: August 22, 2017, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
  
 
==Death==
 
==Death==

Revision as of 07:35, 22 January 2021

Maud Muzenda
Occupation
Known forBeing Simon Muzenda's wife.
Spouse(s)Simon Muzenda
ChildrenTongai Muzenda

Maud Muzenda was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.

Background

She was married to the late politician Simon Muzenda. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, Tongai Muzenda and Tsitsi Muzenda.[1]

Death

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in Harare.[2]

Latest Articles Created on Pindula

References

  1. Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled, The Herald, Published: August 22, 2017, Retrieved: January 22, 2021
  2. Breaking: Late VP Muzenda’s wife dies, NewsDay, published: August 22, 2017, retrieved: August 22, 2017
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Maud_Muzenda&oldid=97742"