She was married to the late politician [[Simon Muzenda]]. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, [[Tongai Muzenda]] and [[Tsitsi Muzenda]].<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/breaking-news-amai-maud-muzenda-dies-2/ Mai Muzenda dies •Nation plunged into mourning again •National heroine status to be tabled], ''The Herald'', Published: August 22, 2017, Retrieved: January 22, 2021</ref>

She was married to the late politician [[Simon Muzenda]].

'''Maud Muzenda''' was a Zimbabwean nurse . She died at the [[Avenues Clinic]] in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time .

Maud Muzenda was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.

Background

She was married to the late politician Simon Muzenda. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, Tongai Muzenda and Tsitsi Muzenda.[1]

Death

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in Harare.[2]

Latest Articles Created on Pindula