Maud Muzenda was hypertensive and diabetic. She was admitted at the Avenues Clinic for three weeks before her death.<ref name="H"/ >

<blockquote>"Gogo underwent surgery in South Africa in May this year after suffering from back pains and since then she never recovered."</blockquote>

Her daughter Tendai Ncobo said Maud had undergone a surgery in 2016 in South Africa but had never fully recovered. She said:

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in [[Harare]] aged 88. Maud Muzenda had not been feeling well for a long time and was moving with the aid of a walker. At the time of her death she also had a standby nurse at her home in Gutu .<ref name="ND"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/08/22/breaking-late-vp-muzendas-wife-dies/ Breaking: Late VP Muzenda’s wife dies], ''NewsDay'', published: August 22, 2017, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref >

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in [[Harare]].<ref name="ND"> [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/08/22/breaking-late-vp-muzendas-wife-dies/ Breaking: Late VP Muzenda’s wife dies], ''NewsDay'', published: August 22, 2017, retrieved: August 22, 2017</ref>

Maud Muzenda was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.

Background

She was married to the late politician Simon Muzenda. The couple had children namely; Tendai Ngcobo, Tongai Muzenda and Tsitsi Muzenda.[1]

Death

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in Harare aged 88. Maud Muzenda had not been feeling well for a long time and was moving with the aid of a walker. At the time of her death she also had a standby nurse at her home in Gutu.[2]

Her daughter Tendai Ncobo said Maud had undergone a surgery in 2016 in South Africa but had never fully recovered. She said:

"Gogo underwent surgery in South Africa in May this year after suffering from back pains and since then she never recovered."

Maud Muzenda was hypertensive and diabetic. She was admitted at the Avenues Clinic for three weeks before her death.[1]

Latest Articles Created on Pindula