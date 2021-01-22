She worked at one of the municipal hospitals in [[Bulawayo]] in the 1950s.<ref name="F"/>

Maud Muzenda was a Zimbabwean nurse. She died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on 21 August 2017 after battling ill-health for some time.

Background

Maud Muzenda was born on 25 October 1928 in Matsikidze Village, Masvingo.[1]

Education

Maud Muzenda attained Standard Six at Gokomere High School before training as a nurse at Makumbe Mission Hospital, Chinhamora.[1]

Career

She worked at one of the municipal hospitals in Bulawayo in the 1950s.[1]

Death

She died on 22 August 2017 at Avenues Clinic in Harare aged 88. Maud Muzenda had not been feeling well for a long time and was moving with the aid of a walker. At the time of her death she also had a standby nurse at her home in Gutu.[3]

Her daughter Tendai Ncobo said Maud had undergone a surgery in 2016 in South Africa but had never fully recovered. She said:

"Gogo underwent surgery in South Africa in May this year after suffering from back pains and since then she never recovered."

Maud Muzenda was hypertensive and diabetic. She was admitted at the Avenues Clinic for three weeks before her death.[2]

