Latest revision as of 15:22, 20 April 2022
|Maureen Kademaunga
|Occupation
|Website
|mobile
Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Kademaunga started Women for Women Zimbabwe and the She Votes campaign.[1]
Education
She graduated with a B.Sc Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe in 2007 before enrolling for a Master of Science in Political Science, International Relations and Transnational Governance at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) where she graduated from in 2010.[2]
As of 7 December 2020, Maureen Kademaunga is a doctoral fellow at the Human Economy Research Program of the Center for the Advancement of Scholarship at the University of Pretoria.[3]
Career
Kademaunga worked for the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ).[4] She is also a member of the Carnegie Civic Research Network.[3]
In 2019, Maureen Kademaunga stepped down as a member of the Global Witness Board of Directors after accepting an elected role on the National Executive Committee for the Movement for Democratic Change Mashonaland East representative.[5]
Arrests
2008
On June 8 2008, Maureen Kademaunga and twelve others were arrested by police in Binga, Matabeleland North province. At the time, Kademaunga and her colleagues from the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) were arrested when they attempted to hold a workshop in Binga.
Police accused Abel Chikomo, Abel Kaingidza, Maureen Kademaunga, and 10 others of holding a public meeting without police clearance under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA). However, according to MMPZ coordinator Andy Moyse, the meeting was a professional meeting that did not require notification or clearance from police under POSA. The 13 were released on June 11 2008 without charge.[4]
References
- ↑ Maureen Kademaunga, Giraffe Heroes Project, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2022
- ↑ Maureen Kademaunga, LinkedIn, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 20, 2022
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 Maureen Kademaunga, Reclaiming Civil Society Legitimacy in Zimbabwe, Carnegie Europe, Published: December 7, 2020, Retrieved: April 20, 2022
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Crackdown Intensifies on Opposition Leaders and NGOs, Human Rights Watch, Published: June 14, 2008, Retrieved: April 20, 2022
- ↑ Maureen Kademaunga has stepped down as a member of the Global Witness Board, Global Witness, Published: June 26, 2019, Retrieved: April 20, 2022