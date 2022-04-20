|description= Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Kademaunga started Women for Women Zimbabwe and the She Votes campaign.

Police accused Abel Chikomo, Abel Kaingidza, Maureen Kademaunga, and 10 others of holding a public meeting without police clearance under the [[Public Order and Security Act]] (POSA). However, according to MMPZ coordinator Andy Moyse, the meeting was a professional meeting that did not require notification or clearance from police under POSA. The 13 were released on June 11 2008 without charge.<ref name="HRW"/>

Police accused Abel Chikomo, Abel Kaingidza, Maureen Kademaunga, and 10 others of holding a public meeting without police clearance under the [[Public Order and Security Act]] (POSA). However, according to MMPZ coordinator Andy Moyse, the meeting was a professional meeting that did not require notification or clearance from police under POSA. The 13 were released on June 11 2008 without charge.<ref name="HRW"/>

On June 8 2008, Maureen Kademaunga and twelve others were arrested by police in Binga, [[ Matabeleland North]] province. At the time, Kademaunga and her colleagues from the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) were arrested when they attempted to hold a workshop in [[Binga]].

On June 8 2008, Maureen Kademaunga and twelve others were arrested by police in Binga, [[ Matebeleland North]] province. At the time, Kademaunga and her colleagues from the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) were arrested when they attempted to hold a workshop in [[Binga]].

Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Kademaunga started Women for Women Zimbabwe and the She Votes campaign.[1]

Education

She graduated with a B.Sc Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe in 2007 before enrolling for a Master of Science in Political Science, International Relations and Transnational Governance at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam) where she graduated from in 2010.[2]

As of 7 December 2020, Maureen Kademaunga is a doctoral fellow at the Human Economy Research Program of the Center for the Advancement of Scholarship at the University of Pretoria.[3]

Career

Kademaunga worked for the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ).[4] She is also a member of the Carnegie Civic Research Network.[3]

In 2019, Maureen Kademaunga stepped down as a member of the Global Witness Board of Directors after accepting an elected role on the National Executive Committee for the Movement for Democratic Change Mashonaland East representative.[5]

Arrests

2008

On June 8 2008, Maureen Kademaunga and twelve others were arrested by police in Binga, Matabeleland North province. At the time, Kademaunga and her colleagues from the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) were arrested when they attempted to hold a workshop in Binga.

Police accused Abel Chikomo, Abel Kaingidza, Maureen Kademaunga, and 10 others of holding a public meeting without police clearance under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA). However, according to MMPZ coordinator Andy Moyse, the meeting was a professional meeting that did not require notification or clearance from police under POSA. The 13 were released on June 11 2008 without charge.[4]