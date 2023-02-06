|description= Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Kademaunga started Women for Women Zimbabwe and the She Votes campaign.

Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). Kademaunga started Women for Women Zimbabwe and the She Votes campaign.[1]

Education

Tertiary: 2007, B.Sc Honours Degree in Sociology from the University of Zimbabwe.

2010, Master of Science in Political Science, International Relations and Transnational Governance at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam (VU Amsterdam). [2]

As of 7 December 2020, Maureen Kademaunga became a doctoral fellow at the Human Economy Research Program of the Center for the Advancement of Scholarship at the University of Pretoria. [3]

Service/Career

Kademaunga worked for the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ). [4] She is also a member of the Carnegie Civic Research Network.[3]

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

While on the list, she was not elected.

In 2019, Maureen Kademaunga stepped down as a member of the Global Witness Board of Directors after accepting an elected role on the National Executive Committee for the Movement for Democratic Change Mashonaland East representative. [5]

Events

2008 Arrest

On 8 June 2008, Maureen Kademaunga and twelve others were arrested by police in Binga, Matabeleland North province. At the time, Kademaunga and her colleagues from the Media Monitoring Project of Zimbabwe (MMPZ) were arrested when they attempted to hold a workshop in Binga.

Police accused Abel Chikomo, Abel Kaingidza, Maureen Kademaunga, and 10 others of holding a public meeting without police clearance under the Public Order and Security Act (POSA). However, according to MMPZ coordinator Andy Moyse, the meeting was a professional meeting that did not require notification or clearance from police under POSA. The 13 were released on 11 June 2008 without charge. [4]