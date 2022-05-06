Maurice Levy also known as Morris Levy is the son of businessman and property developer Sam Levy who was a known for constructing Sam Levy Village.

Businesses

Maurice Levy was the owner of Club H2O which was located at Sam Levy Village.[1] Club H2O was renamed Pablo'z Club & VIP.[2]

Abuse of Workers

Security guards alleged that Maurice Levy and his brother Isaac were abusing them. Morris was accused of using obscene language to abuse them on a daily basis.

In one incident, Morris forced a security guard identified as Edwin Madziro to carry a large concrete and brick rouble on his head from Avondale to Borrowdale on 12 October 2016 as punishment for neglecting his duties.

Morris Levy found Madziro sitting on the rubble at work during lunchtime while having his lunch. Madziro was manning Levy’s residence in Avondale. This angered his boss, Morris Levy who accused him of neglecting his duties and immediately ordered him to carry the block on his head from his Avondale residence to Sam Levy Village with a car following him to ensure that he complied with the order.

It was alleged that Morris Levy also instructed one of his employees to take a picture of Mr Madziro carrying the block at Sam Levy Village to prove that he had arrived at the place and completed the punishment.

Samy Levy Village’s head of security Charles Kapfupi admitted that Madziro had received punishment for his behaviour at work but dismissed allegations that he was battling for his life.

He said Madziro was reporting for duty and that he was a ‘special’ guard who was entrusted to safeguard Morris Levy’s residence. When Madziro's co-workers heard of the reports that he had been illtreated they went to Levy's offices at Sam Levy Village protesting over the cruel punishment.[3]

Three security guards were fired and appeared in court on 26 October 2016 charged with disorderly conduct. The three were not asked to plead, when they appeared before magistrate, Victoria Mashamba, who remanded them to November 22 for trial.[4]

On 6 December 2016, the trio was acquitted of the charge. Harare magistrate, Victoria Mashamba discharged Flint Chombo Chisuko (31), Steven Tendai Banda (32) and Patrick Wengai Zhuwau (41) after determining that the State had failed to establish a case against the guards. [5]