Difference between revisions of "Mavela Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mavela Secondary School''' (or Mavela High School) is in [[Tsholotsho]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
'''Mavela Secondary School''' (or Mavela High School) is in [[Tsholotsho]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 7:
|Line 9:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address:''' Tsholotsho<br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Tsholotsho <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0387201<br/>
'''Telephone:''' 0387201<br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|Line 24:
|Line 26:
Staff,
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
* courses offered, to what levels.
|−
==Events==
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
|−
==Associations==
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
|−
==Other information==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|+
:
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 09:22, 7 June 2021
Mavela Secondary School (or Mavela High School) is in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North Province.
There is also a school of the same name in South Africa.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 200M from Tsholotsho Business Centre.
Telephone: 0387201
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.