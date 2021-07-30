Difference between revisions of "Mavhudzi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Mavhudzi Secondary School''' is in [[Nyazura]] [[Manicaland Province]].
|+
'''Mavhudzi Secondary School''' is in [[Nyazura]][[Manicaland Province]].
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
==Location==
==Location==
|−
'''Address''':
|+
'''Address''': <br/>
|−
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|+
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
|−
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|−
'''Email:''' <br/>
|+
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mavhudzi-High-School-Nyazura-1534855443415542/ <br/>
'''Web:''' Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mavhudzi-High-School-Nyazura-1534855443415542/ <br/>
Revision as of 08:21, 30 July 2021
Mavhudzi Secondary School is in Nyazura, Manicaland Province.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chariton Farm, PO Box 93, Nyazura.
Telephone: (02583) 344.
Cell: 0773 377 530.
Email: mavhudzihigh@yahoo.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mavhudzi-High-School-Nyazura-1534855443415542/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.