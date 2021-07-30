Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mavhudzi Secondary School"

Page Discussion
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
==++==++==++==++==++
[[File:Mavhudzi High School badge.jpg|thumb|Mavhudzi High School badge]]
+
[[File:Mavhudzi High School badge.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
SEO template
Line 52: Line 52:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Revision as of 08:24, 30 July 2021

Mavhudzi Secondary School is in Nyazura, Manicaland Province.


==++==++==++==++==++

caption

==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Chariton Farm, PO Box 93, Nyazura.
Telephone: (02583) 344.
Cell: 0773 377 530.
Email: mavhudzihigh@yahoo.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mavhudzi-High-School-Nyazura-1534855443415542/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mavhudzi_Secondary_School&oldid=108930"