Mavis Gumbo is a Zimbabwean politician former group public relations executive for PSMAS and sister to Joram Gumbo. [1] In 2018 she was an aspiring candidate for the Harare East National Assembly seat and was defeated by Terrence Mukupe in the Zanu-PF primary elections. [2] Gumbo was sued over allowances she allegedly claimed fraudulently from her former employer Premier Service Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) (See PSMAS Mega Salaries scandal) and unpaid taxes to the tune of $1.2 million. [3].

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Harare East returned to Parliament:

Tendai Biti of Citizens' Coalition for Change with 7 534 votes,

Mavis Gumbo of Zanu-PF with 3 045 votes,

Garikai Mlambo of United Zimbabwe Alliance with 100 votes,

Precious Musarurwa of LEAD with 25 votes.

Events

Involvement in Zimbabwe Airways Saga

Mavis was implicated in the Air Zimbabwe Saga which also roped in Simba Chikore and Joram Gumbo, her brother.

It was alleged that Zimbabwe Airways' offices were located at 1426 Gletwyn in Harare, Mavis Gumbo's house, although she denied any connection to the airline.

Law Suit

Mavis Gumbo was sued by PSMAS for allegedly defrauding PSMAS through allowance claims and not paying taxes. Gumbo was accused of receiving her allowances without paying tax between 2009 and 2013, creating a bill of $1 014 378. The $1 014 378 was eventually settled by PSMAS. PSMAS, through its lawyers Mbidzo Muchadehama & Makoni Legal Practitioners, filed a claim at the High Court basing on an audit report produced in June 2015. PSMAS also claimed for $35 000 for a vehicle purchased by Gumbo outside PSMAS's policy and $10 000, being allowances Gumbo claimed for a trip to South Africa. [4]