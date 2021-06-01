Difference between revisions of "Mawabeni Secondary School"

Mawabeni Secondary School, is in Mbalabala, Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.

Location

Address: P.O. Mbalabala, Esigodini, Umzingwane.

Telephone: 0288574, 088-592

Cell:

Email:

Web:



Never Ncube - (CEO) of Dandemutande

Businessman donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary The Chronicle, 5 October 2019, A businessman donated stationery and goods worth more than $27 000 to Mawabeni Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province. Speaking at the school’s prize giving ceremony yesterday, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dandemutande, Mr Never Ncube, who is a former pupil at the school, said he wished to see the school grow to be among the best in the country.

