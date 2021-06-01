Difference between revisions of "Mawabeni Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 07:51, 1 June 2021
Mawabeni Secondary School, is in Mbalabala, Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province.
Location
Address: P.O. Mbalabala, Esigodini, Umzingwane.
Telephone: 0288574, 088-592
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school. Never Ncube - (CEO) of Dandemutande
Other information
Further Reading
Businessman donates stationery to Mawabeni Secondary The Chronicle, 5 October 2019, A businessman donated stationery and goods worth more than $27 000 to Mawabeni Secondary School in Umzingwane district, Matabeleland South province. Speaking at the school’s prize giving ceremony yesterday, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dandemutande, Mr Never Ncube, who is a former pupil at the school, said he wished to see the school grow to be among the best in the country.
https://www.chronicle.co.zw/businessman-donates-stationery-to-mawabeni-secondary/