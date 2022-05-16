Pindula

Latest revision as of 11:04, 16 May 2022

Mawhebo Sibanda is a former Air Force of Zimbabwe Wing Commander[1] and the father of former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Vanessa Sibanda also known as Queen Vee.

Background

Sibanda has three children:

References

  1. Sibanda Zim Rugby's Man of the Moment, The Zimbabwe Independent, Published: March 26, 2009, Retrieved: May 16, 2022
