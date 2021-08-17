Difference between revisions of "Max Lubinda Nalumango"
Max Lubinda Nalumango is a Zambian cleric and the husband of politician Mutale Nalumango. He is the co-founder of Oasis of Blessing Assembly church.
Background
Wife
Max Lubinda Namulango is married to Mutale Naumango.
Career
He is a pastor at the Oasis of Blessing Assembly Church.[1]
References
