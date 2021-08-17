Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Max Lubinda Nalumango"

Revision as of 15:31, 17 August 2021

Max Lubinda Nalumango is a Zambian cleric and the husband of politician Mutale Nalumango. He is the co-founder of Oasis of Blessing Assembly church.

Background

Wife

Max Lubinda Namulango is married to Mutale Naumango.

Career

He is a pastor at the Oasis of Blessing Assembly Church.[1]

References

  1. UPND Zambia, Facebook, Published: February 28, 2021, Retrieved: August 17, 2021
