Difference between revisions of "Max Mubayiwa"

In July 2018, Max Mubayiwa was elected to Ward 1 Kariba Municipality, for MDC-Alliance, with 1214 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 1 Kariba Municipality with 1214 votes, beating Jemias Muguti of Zanu-PF with 504 votes, Munashe Muchacha of PRC with 37 votes and Simbarashe Gorodema of ZIPP with 21 votes. [1]

