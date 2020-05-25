Difference between revisions of "Maxwel Chidimu"

In July 2018, Maxwel Chidimu was elected to Ward 39 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1083 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 39 Makoni RDC with 1083 votes, beating Lovemore Mukade Kamushinda of MDC-Alliance with 361 votes and Fredge Nyamutsaka of ZIPP with 32 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]