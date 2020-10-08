Difference between revisions of "Maxwell Dhambudze"
From Pindula
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Maxwell Dhambudze''' was elected to Ward 2 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1461 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 07:02, 8 October 2020
In July 2018, Maxwell Dhambudze was elected to Ward 2 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1461 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 2 Ruwa Local Board with 1461 votes, beating Gloria Nyasha Chitepo of Zanu PF with 699 votes, Badges Chidemo, independent with 93 votes and Tichaona Stanford Makuvire of ZL PARTY with 19 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020