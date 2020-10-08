Difference between revisions of "Maxwell Dhambudze"

In July 2018, Maxwell Dhambudze was elected to Ward 2 Ruwa Local Board, for MDC-Alliance, with 1461 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Ruwa Local Board with 1461 votes, beating Gloria Nyasha Chitepo of Zanu PF with 699 votes, Badges Chidemo, independent with 93 votes and Tichaona Stanford Makuvire of ZL PARTY with 19 votes. [1]

