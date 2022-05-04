|description= Maxwell "MaRhino" Dube is a Zimbabwean retired footballer based in the United Kingdom. He was a Soccer Star of the Year winner.

Dube got the nickname "MaRhino" from Joey Nesvinga who started calling him Marhino because of the [[Black Rhinos Football Club]] replica kit Dube's mother had brought him.<ref name="BM">Noel Munzabwa, [https://www.bmetro.co.zw/small-town-big-football-maxwell-dube/ Small town, big football and Maxwell Dube], ''B-Metro'', Published: August 16, 2015, Retrieved: May 4, 2022</ref>

Maxwell Dube was born on the 30th of November 1976 at Mtapa Clinic. He lived less than 50 yards from Gafa grounds where he would spend the whole day playing football to an extent that his mother would come and fetch him.

Background

Dube got the nickname "MaRhino" from Joey Nesvinga who started calling him Marhino because of the Black Rhinos Football Club replica kit Dube's mother had brought him.[1]

Wife

Dube is married, however, the name of his wife is unknown at the moment. Maxwell Dube met his wife when she was in Form 1 and he was doing his Form 3 in Gweru. He asked her out via an intermediary.[2]

Education

He went to St Michaela's Primary School from 1983 to 1989. Dube's first competitive game was in Grade 5 playing in the Junior team but he was so exceptional that they used to make him play for the senior team. There was a time when Maxwell Dube missed school when he was supposed to start his Form One at Ascot Secondary School. He got help from social services with his fees and got a place and playing football was an advantage.

He excelled again at Ascot and captained the senior team when he was in Form Two. In 1993 during school holidays Dube attended Chapungu and it did not take time for Lovemore Nyabeza to sign him.

Since Maxwell Dube was only 16 years at the time, Chapungu executives went to his home to talk to his mother and said they would pay for his school fees, uniforms and examination fees.[1]

Career

Dube made his debut for Gweru based Chapungu Football Club in 1993. His first premiership game was in 1993 against Dynamos at Rufaro Stadium. Years later he broke the local transfer record when he moved on loan to Dynamos for ZW$25 million. Three years after the move, Maxwell Dube was crowned the 2001 Soccer Star of the Year.

In an interview, Dube said he had many offers from South Africa, but Chapungu asked for too much which caused some teams to disagree with the terms and conditions.

He wore the number 7 jersey because his favourite player of all time is David Beckham.[2]