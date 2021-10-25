Difference between revisions of "Maxwell Mavhunga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Maxwell Mavhunga''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of MDC Alliance. In 2018, he was elected Chitungwiza South MP. ==Career== In October 2018, Maxwell Mavhu...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 17:49, 25 October 2021
Maxwell Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of MDC Alliance. In 2018, he was elected Chitungwiza South MP.
Career
In October 2018, Maxwell Mavhunga was announced as one of the members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC).[1]
Arrests
WhatsApp Message
Mavhunga was sought by the police over a WhatsApp message he allegedly posted in a group during a February 2019 stayaway which turned violent. He reported to the police and was released into the custody of his lawyer Job Sikhala. [2]
References
- ↑ Parly appoints portfolio committee chairpersons, The Chronicle, Published: October 12, 2018, Retrieved: October 25, 2021
- ↑ MP in trouble over WhatsApp message, NewsDay, Published: February 11, 2019, Retrieved: October 25, 2021