Maxwell Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of MDC Alliance. In 2018, he was elected Chitungwiza South MP.

Career

In October 2018, Maxwell Mavhunga was announced as one of the members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC).[1]

Arrests

WhatsApp Message

Mavhunga was sought by the police over a WhatsApp message he allegedly posted in a group during a February 2019 stayaway which turned violent. He reported to the police and was released into the custody of his lawyer Job Sikhala. [2]