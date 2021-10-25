<blockquote>"Breaking News: Our MP for Chitungwiza South Maxwell Mavhunga has been badly beaten in Victoria Falls by suspected ZANU PF supporters after he shouted Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. He says he was taken from the shores of Zambezi River & dragged into a room where he was badly attacked."</blockquote><ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/10/24/mdc-alliance-mp-assaulted-over-ngaapinde-hake-mukomana-slogan/ MDC Alliance MP Assaulted Over Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana Slogan], ''Pindula News'', Published: October 24, 2021, Retrieved: October 25, 2021</ref>

Mavhunga was reportedly assaulted by suspected ZANU PF supporters over the [[Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana]] slogan. MDC Alliance’s co-vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, on Sunday 24 October 2021 announced the assault on Mavhunga saying the incident happened in Victoria Falls. Sikhala said:

In October 2018, Maxwell Mavhunga was announced as one of the members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC).<ref name="CC">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/parly-appoints-portfolio-committee-chairpersons/ Parly appoints portfolio committee chairpersons], ''The Chronicle'', Published: October 12, 2018, Retrieved: October 25, 2021</ref>

Maxwell Mavhunga is a Zimbabwean politician and member of MDC Alliance. In 2018, he was elected Chitungwiza South MP.

Career

In October 2018, Maxwell Mavhunga was announced as one of the members of the Parliamentary Legal Committee (PLC).[1]

Alleged Attack In Victoria Falls

Mavhunga was reportedly assaulted by suspected ZANU PF supporters over the Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana slogan. MDC Alliance’s co-vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, on Sunday 24 October 2021 announced the assault on Mavhunga saying the incident happened in Victoria Falls. Sikhala said:

[2]

Arrests

WhatsApp Message

Mavhunga was sought by the police over a WhatsApp message he allegedly posted in a group during a February 2019 stayaway which turned violent. He reported to the police and was released into the custody of his lawyer Job Sikhala. [3]