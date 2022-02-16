In July 2018, Maxwell Musindo was elected to Ward 31 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu PF, with 612 votes.

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Nyanga RDC with 612 votes, beating Saveus Kuwodza of MDC Alliance with 460. [1]

