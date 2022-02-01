In July 2018, Maxwell Mwaitinyi Mbandure was elected to Ward 2 Chimanimani RDC, for Zanu PF with 846 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 2 Chimanimani RDC with 846 votes, beating Thomas Chimhaka of MDC Alliance with 507 votes, Benny Checha of PRC with 26 votes, and Joyce Dhliwayo of ZDU with 3 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]