Difference between revisions of "Maxwell Zinyengere"

In July 2018, Maxwell Zinyengere was elected to Ward 27 Chegutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 866 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 27 Chegutu RDC with 866 votes, beating Phillip Chikateka of MDC-Alliance with 273 votes and Timothy Tarisai Jambaya, independent with 214 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]