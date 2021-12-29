Difference between revisions of "Mayor Urimbo"
Mayor Urimbo was a Second Chimurenga veteran and politician.
Personal Details
Born: 1945, in Gutu. His birth name was Samuel Mamutse.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
He began working life as a mechanic and salesman.
Events
In mid 1960s, he joined the nationalist movement.
He was sent to Itumbi, Tanzania, for military training.
He became ZANLA's first commander, and known to have commanded the Hwedza Sector.
He was later appointed the ZANU Political Commissar.
He stood successfully for Zanu (PF) in the 1980 elections. See House of Assembly
He was a member of the Zanu (PF) politburo.
Further Reading
