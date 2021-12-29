Difference between revisions of "Mayor Urimbo"

He was a member of the Zanu (PF) [[politburo]].

''' Mayor Urimbo ''' was a [[ Second Chimurenga ]] veteran and politician .

Mayor Urimbo was a freedom fighter and politician. His birth name was [[ Samuel Mamutse ]].

Mayor Urimbo was a Second Chimurenga veteran and politician.

Personal Details

Born: 1945, in Gutu. His birth name was Samuel Mamutse.



School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

He began working life as a mechanic and salesman.

Events

In mid 1960s, he joined the nationalist movement.

He was sent to Itumbi, Tanzania, for military training.

He became ZANLA's first commander, and known to have commanded the Hwedza Sector.

He was later appointed the ZANU Political Commissar.

He stood successfully for Zanu (PF) in the 1980 elections. See House of Assembly

He was a member of the Zanu (PF) politburo.

