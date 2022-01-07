Difference between revisions of "Mayor Urimbo"
Latest revision as of 09:08, 7 January 2022
Mayor (Meya) Urimbo was a Second Chimurenga veteran and politician. He was one of the first four to enter Zimbabwe in 1967.
Personal Details
Born: 1945, in Gutu. His birth name was Samuel Mamutse.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
He began working life as a mechanic and salesman.
Events
In mid 1960s, he joined the nationalist movement.
He was sent to Itumbi, Tanzania, for military training.
1967 - One of the original four to enter Zimbabwe for military reasons. [1]
He became ZANLA's first commander, and known to have commanded the Hwedza Sector.
He was later appointed the ZANU Political Commissar.
He stood successfully for Zanu (PF) in the 1980 elections. See House of Assembly
He was a member of the Zanu (PF) politburo.
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019