Difference between revisions of "Mayor Urimbo"

Latest revision as of 09:08, 7 January 2022

Mayor (Meya) Urimbo was a Second Chimurenga veteran and politician. He was one of the first four to enter Zimbabwe in 1967.

Personal Details

Born: 1945, in Gutu. His birth name was Samuel Mamutse.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

He began working life as a mechanic and salesman.

Events

In mid 1960s, he joined the nationalist movement.
He was sent to Itumbi, Tanzania, for military training.
1967 - One of the original four to enter Zimbabwe for military reasons. [1]
He became ZANLA's first commander, and known to have commanded the Hwedza Sector.
He was later appointed the ZANU Political Commissar.
He stood successfully for Zanu (PF) in the 1980 elections. See House of Assembly
He was a member of the Zanu (PF) politburo.

Further Reading

[2]

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 16 November 2020
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
