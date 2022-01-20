Difference between revisions of "Mayor of Harare"

Pindula

* [[Tizirai Gwata]] ((1981 - 1984)
 
* [[Tizirai Gwata]] ((1981 - 1984)

The Mayors of Harare and Salisbury.

  • 1980 to 1995 - Mayors ceremonial with reduced powers and authority. Their terms of office were four years.
  • 1995 / 1996 - Executive mayors introduced through an amendment to the Urban

Councils Act in 1995, and effected in 1996.

  • 2008 - provision removed, Local Government Laws Amendment Number 1 of 2008.

In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.

