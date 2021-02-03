Difference between revisions of "Mayor of Harare"

Pindula

Mayor of Harare

* [[Solomon chirume Tawengwa]] (1996–1998) (Executive)
 
* [[Elias Mudzuri]] (2002 - 2003)
 
In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.
 
* [[Sekesai Makwavarara]] (Acting 2003–2008)
 
* [[Emmanuel Chiroto]] (June 2008 -June 2008)
 
The Mayors of Harare and Salisbury.

In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.

