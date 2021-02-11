Difference between revisions of "Mayor of Harare"

Pindula

* [[Muchadeyi Masunda]] (2008 - 2013)
 
* [[Bernard Manyenyeni]] (2013 - 2017)
 
* [[Herbert Gomba]]- (2018 - 2020)
* [[Herbert Gomba]] (2018 - 2020)
* [[Jacob Mafume]] 2020
* [[Stewart Mutizwa]] 2020

The Mayors of Harare and Salisbury.

In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.

