Difference between revisions of "Mayor of Harare"

The Mayors of Harare and Salisbury.
- Tizirai Gwata ((1981 - 1984)
- Oliver Chidawu (1984 - 1985)
- Jabulani Thembani (1988 - 1989)
- Simon Chikwavaire (1989 - 1993)
- Charles Tawengwa (1993 - 1995)
- Tony Gara (1995 - 1996)
- Solomon chirume Tawengwa (1996–1998) (Executive)
- Elias Mudzuri (2002 - 2003)
In 2005 the Executive Mayor, elected by the citizens, was replaced with a Ceremonial Mayor, elected by Councillors.
- Sekesai Makwavarara (Acting 2003–2008)
- Emmanuel Chiroto (June 2008 -June 2008)
- Muchadeyi Masunda (2008 - 2013)
- Bernard Manyenyeni (2013 - 2017)
- Herbert Gomba (2018 - 2020)
- Jacob Mafume 2020
- Stewart Mutizwa 2020